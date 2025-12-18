Infra plans being made as 50 pc of MP's population will live in urban areas by 2047: Vijayvargiya

Bhopal, Dec 18 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday said approximately 50 per cent of the state's population will reside in urban areas by 2047 and plans are being prepared for infrastructure projects keeping this in mind.

The state Urban Development and Housing minister was speaking to reporters to mark the completion of two years of the BJP government in the state.

"By 2047, approximately 50 per cent of Madhya Pradesh's population will reside in urban areas. Keeping this in mind, plans are being prepared for infrastructure projects in urban areas," he said.

Madhya Pradesh has earned a special place in the country in the field of cleanliness and his department will strive to improve the air quality index of the urban areas, for which gardens and parks will be developed in Bhopal, he added.

The department is continuously working to ensure polluted water from cities does not enter the Narmada river, Vijayvargiya said.

"The department has begun work on the development of Indore-Ujjain and Bhopal metropolitan cities. The two metropolitan cities will be developed in a way that they will have all basic amenities. There will be focus on investment and employment in the metropolitan cities," the minister said.

Bhopal metropolitan region includes major tehsils of Bhopal, Sehore, Raisen, Vidisha, Rajgarh, and Narmadapuram districts, while Indore-Ujjain metropolitan area has major tehsils of Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Ratlam, and Dhar.

Plans for the two metropolitan regions are ready and will be rolled out soon after discussions with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, he said.

"The department is striving to digitize as many services as possible for citizens living in urban areas and make them available online. Keeping this in mind, we have developed e-municipality. Cities are being developed as green cities. Efforts are being made to maximize the use of solar energy in municipal services," he said.

The MP government is striving to ensure urban bodies are economically self-reliant, he said, adding GI mapping of properties in urban areas is being carried out in this regard.

Highlighting achievements of his ministry, he said construction of over 160,000 houses has been completed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban.

Madhya Pradesh ranked second in the 'Best Performing' category for the implementation of PMAY, he pointed out.

"Indore also maintained the distinction of being the number one city in the country in cleanliness for eight consecutive years. Indore is the first city in the country to earn funds from carbon credits. Metro rail operations have commenced in Indore and will begin in Bhopal this month," he said. PTI MAS BNM