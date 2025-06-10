Infra projects in Maharashtra proceeded swiftly, state got more funds under Modi govt: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Jun 10 (PTI) The 11 years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre saw a changed India and a new work culture emerging, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said, claiming the state received ten times more funds during this period compared to the UPA rule.

Speaking at a press conference here to mark the occasion, he also said he was ready to have a debate with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who has alleged that the last year's Maharashtra assembly elections were rigged.

Projects such as the metro network, Mumbai coastal road, trans-harbour Atal Setu, Wadhawan port and Navi Mumbai airport which were stuck for several years got expedited after Modi came to power, Fadnavis said, adding that Rs 1.75 lakh crore-worth railway projects and Rs six lakh crore-worth infrastructure projects are underway in the state.

During the ten year-rule of the Congress-led UPA, the state received Rs 1.23 lakh crore from the Centre, while since 2014 it has received Rs 10.5 lakh crore, which is a more than ten-fold increase, he claimed.

The Union government has been working on investment in the suburban railway network in Mumbai, passenger amenities and safety, Fadnavis said against the backdrop of an accident in Thane district on Monday where four commuters died after falling off a local train during rush hour.

"Yesterday's accident was unfortunate. The railway minister told me that additional trains will be introduced on the suburban routes with more air conditioned trains. If automatic doors are installed, the government will work on ventilation as well. AC trains will be introduced without increasing the fare," he said.

Introduction of flexible office timings was also being considered to avoid overcrowding of trains, the CM said.

Talking about Maoism, he said only a few active Naxals were left in Maharashtra. "When the Congress was in power in Chhattisgarh, there was more recruitment (by the Naxalites). After the BJP returned to power there, anti-Naxal operations are in full swing. Naxalism is now in its final stages and will be wiped out completely by March 2026,'' Fadnavis added.

To a question about Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's letter alleging rigging of the 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls, Fadnavis said the Election Commission had asked Gandhi to write to it. "Congress had highlighted the same points through an RTI (Right to Information) query, and got a 60-page reply from the EC. Now the Congress has no other point to highlight," Fadnavis said.

Rahul Gandhi had no reply to the EC's letter and was speaking lies, the BJP leader alleged, adding, "He is following the strategy of confusing people as he cannot convince them.'' ''I haven't heard Congress's polling booth agents pointing out any irregularities during the polling and counting. Congress did not write to the EC about any irregularities in the voters' lists. All this is being done to hide electoral failures. Until Gandhi introspects, Congress will not succeed," Fadnavis said.

The chief minister also said he was ready to have a debate with Rahul Gandhi if he wished so. '' I have responded to all the points raised by him in his newspaper article with proof....I am not required for a debate with him, even my (party) worker can do that,'' he added.

To a question on Dharavi slum redevelopment, Fadnavis said it was the "biggest urban transformation project". ''People are supporting it and eight to ten lakh residents will be rehabilitated. Eligible ones will get a house in Dharavi and others elsewhere in the city. Some people don't want the poor and homeless to prosper for their selfish politics," he said. PTI MR KRK