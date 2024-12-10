Infra works worth Rs 8,821 crore approved for greenfield capital Amaravati

Amaravati, Dec 10 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P Narayana on Tuesday said that the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has approved infrastructure works worth Rs 8,821 in greenfield capital Amaravati.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat here, the minister noted that the 42nd CRDA meeting approved trunk roads and other roads to be laid in layouts.

"Rs 3,807 crore have been approved to lay roads in the land parcels obtained through land pooling, Rs 4,521 crore for trunk roads and Rs 492 crore for bungalows meant for judges and ministers," said Narayana.

According to the minister, 236 km long roads have been approved in the capital region villages of Nelapadu, Raayapudi, Anantavaram and Dondapadu. Out of 360 km long trunk roads, he said 97.5 km have been approved.

Further, Narayana said the tenders for these works would be called by December end. PTI STH KH