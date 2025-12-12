Infrastructure expansion gave 'big boost' to spiritual tourism in country: Shekhawat

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The expansion of roadways and other travel-related infrastructure in the country in the past 11 years has given a "big boost" to spiritual tourism, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference at his residence, he also shared some data on the augmentation in the lengthening of four-lane roads and other highways over the past decade.

The Union minister, who holds the portfolios of culture and tourism, said before 2014, the total span of four-lane expressways in the country stood at "a little over 18,000 km".

"Today, with pride, we can say that it has grown 2.5 times and expanded to nearly 48,200 km," he said.

Also, high-speed corridors have seen an 8.5-time increase in their network in this period, the minister added.

Shekhar said the increase in road infrastructure and augmentation of other travel-related infrastructure has given a "big boost" to spiritual tourism.

He cited the construction and augmentation of roads leading to popular pilgrimage sites, shrines and other religious sites in the country.

Shekhawat also mentioned the Char Dham Yatra, Panchkosi Yatra and how the road infrastructure boost is helping more people to undertake the journey.

In Gujarat's Bet Dwarka, the Sudarshan Setu, he said, has boosted connectivity.

He added that the Northeast region, too, has benefited from expansion in road and infrastructure, and its tourist sites have become more accessible and visible.