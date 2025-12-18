Infrastructure projects of Rs 2 lakh crore underway in Mumbai Metropolitan Region: Fadnavis

Thane, Dec 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said infrastructure works worth nearly Rs 2 lakh crore are currently underway across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with Ambarnath and Badlapur in Thane set to gain significantly from upcoming metro and railway projects.

Addressing a public meeting in Ambarnath on Wednesday night while campaigning for the Ambarnath Municipal Council elections, he said work on the long-awaited Metro Line 14, connecting Kanjurmarg to Badlapur, will commence in the next four months.

Metro Lines 5, 12 and 14 would transform connectivity for Ambarnath and Badlapur, easing daily commute and boosting overall development, the CM said.

"I want to develop the entire Mumbai metropolitan area, and I have specific dreams for Ambarnath city as well," he said, appealing to voters to support BJP candidates to help realise this vision.

Calling Ambarnath the "gateway to Mumbai", the CM clarified at the outset that his visit was meant to present the BJP's development agenda and not to criticise any political opponent.

Highlighting railway infrastructure, Fadnavis said that once the third and fourth railway lines between Kalyan and Badlapur are completed, local trains will be available every 10 minutes, substantially improving suburban rail services.

He also revealed that the state government has demanded 238 new rakes to convert all ordinary local trains into air-conditioned services.

"Soon, all local trains will be air-conditioned without any fare hike," he assured.

Referring to civic leadership, the chief minister said the BJP has fielded a young and educated candidate for the post of president of the Ambarnath Municipal Council.

"She is a chartered accountant who will keep transparent accounts and ensure accountability," he said, adding that the dreams of BJP candidates were aligned with his own developmental goals.

BJP state president Ravindra Chavan, Forest Minister Ganesh Naik and other BJP leaders were present on the occasion. PTI COR NP