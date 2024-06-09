Infrastructure upgrade work at Sealdah station complete, train services to normalise soon: Official

Kolkata, Jun 9 (PTI) Work on the ongoing infrastructure upgrade at Sealdah station in Kolkata is now complete and train services are likely to be normal soon, an official said on Sunday.

The modernisation activities started from the early hours of Friday, which resulted in several suburban trains being cancelled or short-terminated in the last three days.

"To accommodate the operation of 12-coach EMU trains on the Sealdah Main section, we implemented several infrastructural modifications, including modernising the interlocking system. Consequently, platforms 1 to 5 at Sealdah station were closed from last Friday until 2 pm today, as per the planned schedule,” Eastern Railway spokesperson Kausik Mitra said.

“However, the work was completed two hours ahead of schedule, allowing EMU train operations to commence on all platforms 1 to 5 from noon today. Although train services have resumed, some trains may experience slight delays," Mitra said.

Meanwhile, several passengers complained of hardships for the third consecutive day on Sunday, claiming lack of information regarding long-distance trains, which were delayed but not cancelled.

Sealdah station remained crowded since Saturday night with passengers affected by the cancellation and short-termination of trains.

Another official said that out of the 21 platforms at Sealdah, operations in only five were suspended for the infrastructure upgrade work. PTI BSM RBT