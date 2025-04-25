Inhuman elements attacked soul of country at Pahalgam: Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi: Offering condolences to the victims of Pahalgam terror attack, Telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said inhuman elements struck at the soul of India without realising that the country rises even faster when challenged.

While speaking at a Telecom Engineering Centre event on Quantum Technology, Scindia said India will respond to the terrorists and their backers under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has said that those responsible for the terrorist attack and their conspirators will be punished "beyond their imagination”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday declared that the killers of Pahalgam will be pursued "to the ends of the earth" and promised to "identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers".

Scindia said that the incident at Pahalgam was a cowardly heinous attack by inhuman elements that claimed innocent lives.

On Tuesday, at least 26 persons -- mostly tourists -- were killed by terrorists on Tuesday at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam in one of the worst terror attacks on civilians in Kashmir in the past many years.

"Those inhumans struck at the soul of our country. But they do not realize that India rises even faster and higher when challenged at this very core," he said after paying condolences to the victims of the Pahalgam attack.

"India will rise... I am confident and I think we all are confident that we the people of India stand united across every state, across every faith and with one voice and we will answer these elements with the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Scindia said.