Initial seat sharing talks with DMK positive, says CPI leader

Chennai, Feb 3 (PTI) The initial talks on seat-sharing with the ruling DMK for the approaching Lok Sabha election have been on a positive note and the party expected more seats than the number allocated to it in the 2019 LS poll, CPI leader and MP K Subbarayan said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The MP, representing the Tiruppur constituency, led a three-member delegation and held parleys with the DMK poll panel under its senior leader and parliamentarian T R Baalu at the DMK state headquarters - Anna Arivalayam - here.

Speaking to reporters here, Subbarayan said the date for the next round of talks will be announced later next week.

The CPI was allotted Tiruppur and Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituencies during the 2019 LS polls and the Communist party won both the seats. PTI JSP KH