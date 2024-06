Kolkata, Jun 4 (PTI) TMC candidate Arup Chakraborty was ahead of BJP candidate Subhas Sarkar in Bankura Lok Sabha constituency, according to TV reports.

The Election Commission has so far not confirmed any trends in the seat, where Sarkar, the Union Minister of State for Education in the outgoing government, had won in 2019.

Chakraborty is an MLA from Taldangra assembly segment in Bankura Lok Sabha constituency. PTI AMR MNB