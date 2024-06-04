Initial trends: NDA candidates leading in five seats in Bihar

Patna, Jun 4 (PTI) The ruling NDA is leading in five Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar, according to initial trends.
While JD(U) candidates Dinesh Chandra Yadav and Giridhari Yadav are leading in Madhepura and Banka constituencies, BJP's candidates Ravi Shankar Prasad and Gopal Jee Thakur are leading in Patna Sahib and Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituencies respectively.
Former Bihar Chief Minister and founder of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) Jitan Ram Manjhi is leading by 1,962 votes over his nearest rival Kumar Sarvjeet of RJD in Gaya Lok Sabha seat, according to early trends available on the EC website.
Counting is underway at more than 36 centres in the state. Polling was held for those seats in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. PTI PKD MNB