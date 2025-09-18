Initiate correction in Maratha quota GR or withdraw it: Maharashtra minister Bhujbal at OBC meet

Nagpur, Sep 18 (PTI) The Maratha quota GR issued by the Maharashtra government with regards to the Hyderabad Gazette following the agitation by activist Manoj Jarange must either be modified or should be withdrawn, state minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal said here on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering of workers of his Akhil Bharatiya Mahatma Phule Samta Parishad and Other Backward Classes' outfits in Reshimbagh here, Bhujbal also claimed the visit by NCP (SP) MLAs led to the alleged attack on police personnel two years ago in Jalna's Antarwali Sarati, the base of Jarange's quota stir.

The state government had issued a GR after Jarange's stir at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai between August 29 and September 2 with regards to the Hyderabad Gazette so that members of the Maratha community could be given Kunbi caste certificates. The Kunbis, an agrarian community, are part of the OBC segment in Maharashtra.

"Five to six writ petitions have been filed in court by various OBC organisations against the Hyderabad Gazette GR. The Hyderabad Gazette GR must be withdrawn or necessary corrections to it must be initiated," Bhujbal said.

He also slammed NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar for his statement on the two sub-committees on quota for Maratha and OBC segments.

"Pawar saheb said the Maratha sub committee had one OBC member, but the OBC sub committee only has OBCs as members. When then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray set up a committee for Marathas, why didn't you (Pawar) ensure an OBC was made a member," Bhujbal said while acknowledging that the former Union minister had implemented reservations for OBCs in Maharashtra.

Speaking about the alleged attack on police personnel in Antarwali Sarati in 2023, Bhujbal said no one knew Jarange at the time but the support of the NCP (SP) emboldened him.

"He had staged (hunger) strikes at least 25 times before that. No one used to take note. But, two years ago, he was on hunger strike and had refused to go to the hospital as requested by police. However, that night, a meeting was held and some MLAs from NCP (SP) took part. Stones were stored at the agitation site and police was attacked. A total of 84 police personnel received injuries. After this, police carried out lathi charge," Bhujbal alleged.

After Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray visited Jarange, the activist became a big leader, the NCP minister added.

Speaking at the gathering, Bhujbal said OBCs have been calm all this while amid quota agitations but the community was fully capable of a massive show of strength.

Hailing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Bhujbal said he was "the only ray of hope in the cabinet who ensured sub committee for OBC community".

Fadnavis has called OBCs "the DNA of the Bharatiya Janata Party" and must not fall to pressure tactics, Bhujbal asserted.

The state must government must cancel fake caste certificates quickly, he added.

Bhujbal also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision on caste census nationwide. PTI CLS BNM