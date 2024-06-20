Initiate discussions with banks on crop loan accounts of farmers: Jharkhand CM to officials

Ranchi, Jun 20 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Thursday directed officials to initiate discussions with banks to look into options regarding the accounts of farmers, who have outstanding crop loans. Soren said there is provision to waive crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh under a Jharkhand government scheme. Earlier, such loans up to Rs 50,000 of farmers have been waived, he said.

The chief minister on Thursday reviewed schemes pertaining to the state’s agriculture, animal husbandry and cooperatives department.

“The officials concerned should talk to the banks on the NPA accounts of those who have outstanding agricultural loans in a bid to benefit maximum farmers under the scheme,” Soren said.

He said the state government is committed to empower farmers, and there are several schemes for the betterment of agricultural activities.

“Timely availability of seeds, fertiliser and other agricultural materials should be ensured for the farmers,” the CM said.

Soren also emphasised on the importance of goat rearing, and asked officials to set up goat farms at the district level with arrangements for breeding. PTI SAN SAN RBT