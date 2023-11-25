Initiated action over fake WhatsApp profile of DGP: J&K Police

Jammu, Nov 24 (PTI) Police on Friday said that a fake WhatsApp profile of Director General of Police Rashmi Ranjan Swain has been created with "malicious intent".

Any transaction with the account should be reported to the nearest police station or the cyber police station in Srinagar and Jammu, a police spokesman said.

Necessary action as warranted under law has been initiated, he said.

"A delinquent and fraudster has created a fake whatsapp profile using the number +99 8914128090. It has a photo of J&K DGP Rashmi Ranjan Swain (IPS) as DP (display picture)" he said.

"Since it is a fake profile created with malicious intentions, no one should reply or respond to this number, he added. PTI AB SKY SKY