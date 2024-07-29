Initiated process of cancelling fire NOC of Rau's IAS Study Circle building, say officials

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Delhi Fire Services on Monday initiated the process of cancelling the NOC of the Rau's IAS Study Circle building in Old Rajinder Nagar where three IAS aspirants died after its basement got flooded following heavy rain, officials said.

"The fire NOC (no-objection certificate) was issued to the building after it fulfilled all the norms. But there was no system to pump the water out from the basement. We have initiated the process of cancelling the fire NOC," a senior Delhi Fire Services official said.

A letter will be issued from the department regarding cancellation of the NOC, the official added.

Three IAS aspirants died due to flooding of the Rau's IAS Study Circle building basement in the coaching hub of Old Rajinder Nagar following heavy rain last week. PTI BM SZM