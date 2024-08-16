Initiative launched for children with hearing impairments in Latur

Latur, Aug 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Bansode said the Latur administration's initiative to identify and treat hearing impairments in children up to six years of age will serve as a model for the state.

Bansode on Thursday inaugurated Mission SAAD, an initiative for children suffering from hearing impairments, which will be carried out in association with Umang Institute and Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK).

The minister assured that efforts will be taken to secure CSR funds to cover as many children as possible under the initiative.

Under 'Mission SAAD', teams will visit anganwadis to conduct health check-ups for children up to six years, and those diagnosed with hearing impairments will receive further treatment. If necessary, surgeries such as cochlear implants will be pursued, officials said. PTI COR ARU