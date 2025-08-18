Initiative launched to compile comprehensive national-level database of public libraries: Govt to LS

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) The government, through the Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation (RRRLF) under the Ministry of Culture, has recently launched a significant initiative to compile and maintain a comprehensive, "national-level dynamic database" of public libraries across the country, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said this in a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha.

The Ministry of Culture, through the RRRLF, Kolkata -- an autonomous organisation -- provides financial assistance for the development of public libraries across the country under its approved matching and non-matching schemes, the government said.

Shekhawat further said the government, through the RRRLF, has recently launched a significant initiative to compile and maintain a comprehensive, national-level dynamic database of public libraries across the country.

In a separate query, the Union minister was asked about the Anthropological Survey of India.

"Over the next ten years, the Anthropological Survey of India envisages to align its research with national policies and programmes to contribute to the vision of a developed India," he said.

"The vision includes promoting socio-economic development of marginalised communities through comprehensive social impact and needs assessments, addressing public health concerns and preserving India's rich tangible and intangible cultural heritage," Shekhawat added.

In another query, the Union minister was also asked about the details, along with a list of complaints from January 1, 2020, regarding illegal constructions or encroachments in protected and regulated zones of state and centrally-protected monuments in Goa, such as Old Goa, Harvalem, Aguada, including the names of the monuments, sites, locations of illegality, complaint date and actions taken.

In his response, Shekhawat presented a tabulated data, according to which four of the five such incidents related to centrally-protected monuments pertained to Basilica of Bom Jesus in Old Goa. This is a highly-revered and iconic heritage site in the coastal state.

"With regard to an illegal construction undertaken in regulated area of the Basilica of Bom Jesus, Old Goa, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) issued a notice dated 22.03.2022 and lodged a complaint with the local police station. Subsequently, a show cause notice was issued on 24.04.2025. Copies of both the notice and the show cause/removal notice have been forwarded to the district administration for its removal," read the details shared in the tabulated response, against the first incident related to the Basilica of Bom Jesus.

Another complaint on the list pertained to the Se' Cathedral in Old Goa.

"ASI issued a notice dated 28.11.2023 regarding illegal construction in prohibited area of Se' Cathedral, Old Goa and also lodged a complaint with the police station. Subsequently, a show cause notice was issued on 24.04.2025. Copies of the notice and the show cause/removal notice have been forwarded to the district administration for its removal," the details furnished by the minister read. PTI KND RC