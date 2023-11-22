Initiative to promote research for mainstreaming ayurveda practices launched

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The Central Council for Research in Ayurveda Sciences (CCRAS) has launched an initiative to promote research for mainstreaming pragmatic ayurveda practices through scientific validation.

Qualified ayurveda practitioners can join the Ayurveda Gyan Naipunya Initiative (AGNI), the council functioning under the Ayush Ministry stated.

CCRAS Director General Rabinarayanan Acharya said the initiative is aimed at providing a platform for ayurveda practitioners to report their innovative practices and experiences in various disease conditions along with promoting the culture of evidence-based practice among ayurveda practitioners.

The initiative also aims to undertake research for mainstreaming pragmatic practices through scientific validation and evidence-based appraisal, the ministry said in a statement.

The CCRAS will document and publish the reported medical practices and therapeutic regimens for education and academic purposes in consultation with the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM).

Further research studies may be taken up by CCRAS on the reported medical practices for mainstreaming and scientific validation by developing research proposals in collaboration with ayurveda practitioners and other relevant institutes and organisations, the statement said.

There are more than 5,00,000 registered ayurveda practitioners who are mainly practising in India.

In the recent past, ayurveda intervention has successfully managed many new disease conditions, both acute and chronic, which are not described in classical texts of ayurveda, the statement said. PTI PLB SMN