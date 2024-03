Nagpur, Mar 2 (PTI) A 66-year-old man died here on Saturday after colliding with a horse and suffering serious injuries three days ago, police said.

Ramesh Manikrao Nikam, resident of Hudkeshwar area, was riding a bicycle when a horse ran into him on Wednesday evening.

He fell and sustained grievous head injuries, a police official said.

Nikam died at the hospital during treatment on Saturday afternoon, he added. PTI COR KRK