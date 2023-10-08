Injured cobra sent from UP's Budaun to Delhi in ambulance for treatment

Budaun (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) A snake that got injured after an iron girder fell on it in a hardware shop in a village here was sent to Delhi in an ambulance for treatment. The cobra was injured on Saturday in the shop, and due to lack of proper facilities in the Budaun district and surrounding areas, it had to be referred to the Wildlife SOS Center in Delhi, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ashok Kumar said.

He said the People for Animals (PFA) volunteers took the injured cobra to the SOS Center. When a worker of the hardware shop came to pick up an iron girder, the girder slipped from his hand out of fear on seeing the cobra and and it fell on the snake.

Vikendra Sharma, an animal lover and district president of the PFA, said that when he got the information, he reached the spot and informed former Union minister and BJP MP Maneka Gandhi about it. Gandhi advised him to send the cobra to Delhi for treatment.

Sharma said two of his volunteers took the cobra to Delhi in a private ambulance for a cost of Rs 5000. Once the cobra recovers, it will be released in the forest, Sharma added.