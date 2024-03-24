Advertisment
Injured deer rescued from top of hill in Thane's Yeoor

NewsDrum Desk
Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) An injured sambar deer was rescued on Sunday in the Yeoor range of Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Thane district, a forest official said.

It had to be brought down from the top of the hill, located at Mama Bhanja point near Lokmanya Nagar, on a stretcher in an operation that took four hours, SGNP official Manoj Jadhav said.

The rescue effort was carried out by a joint team of the forest department and Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare, he added.

It will be treated at SGNP's rescue centre, RAWW founder Pawan Sharma said. PTI ZA BNM

