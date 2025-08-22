Injured driver trapped in auto after collision with trailer in Thane, rescued by firefighters

Thane, Aug 22 (PTI) A 55-year-old autorickshaw driver suffered injuries and got trapped in his three-wheeler after it collided with a trailer truck in Thane city in the early hours of Friday, prompting firefighters to rescue him, an official said.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation’s Disaster Management Cell, said that the accident took place near the Shell petrol pump at Pachpakhadi area along the Eastern Express Highway.

“The autorickshaw was plying between Nitin Company Junction and Mulund Checkpoint when it collided with an unidentified trailer,” Tadvi said.

The impact of the collision left the auto driver, identified as Sahebrao Yadav, trapped inside the mangled three-wheeler, he said.

“The control room was informed at 3.44 am about the accident. Our firefighters, one fire engine and a rescue vehicle, were rushed to the spot. The auto driver was extricated in 15 minutes,” he said.

Yadav was shifted to the District Government Hospital, the official said.

The trailer driver fled from the spot with his vehicle, and efforts are being made to track him down, another official said. PTI COR NR