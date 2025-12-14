Injured elephant dies during treatment in Jharkhand's Seraikela

Seraikela, Dec 14 (PTI) An adult elephant, which had suffered injuries in the right forelimb three months back along the Jharkhand-West Bengal border, died during the course of treatment on Sunday, officials said.

The 30-year-old tusker was found unconscious on Saturday evening in Nimdih forest area in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan district, they said.

“We had been carrying out treatment with the help of local veterinarians and a team from Gujarat for the last three months. Since it was a wild tusker, the elephant was released after treatment. On Saturday evening, we received information about the tusker lying unconscious and started treatment,” Seraikela Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Saba Alam Ansari told PTI.

“Unfortunately, the elephant could not survive and died on Sunday morning. A post-mortem was carried out by a team. Prima facie, it appears to be a death due to septicemia,” Ansari said.

The viscera of the elephant would be sent to the Birsa Agriculture University (BAU) and Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly, the officials said.