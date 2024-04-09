Injured elephant dies in TN

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Apr 9 (PTI) A female elephant, which fell into a deep pit in a forest area near here, suffered injuries and died despite providing treatment, Forest department staff said on Tuesday.

The pachyderm, aged between 20 and 25 years, fell into the pit near a private land in the Kurumbur forest area under the Kadambur Forest Range of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) on Monday morning and died late night, they said.

They said the elephant might have fallen into the pit while it was moving around searching for water and food.

The villagers noticed the elephant lying inside the pit, and informed the forest department on Monday morning. A team of forest officials accompanied by forest Veterinary Doctor Sadhasivam rushed to the spot and provided glucose and medicines for the pachyderm.

The officials said, despite the treatment, the elephant died and the carcass was left on the spot for vultures and wild animals to feed on.

The officials said they have provided a number of tubs filled with water inside the forest areas for the benefit of animals.

According to Forest department personnel, water and food were becoming scarce for animals in several areas in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve due to failure of seasonal rains as a result of which many elephants migrate from one place to another. PTI COR KH