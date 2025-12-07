Injured foreign national found in Navi Mumbai dies

Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) An unidentified foreigner who was found seriously injured near a residential building in Navi Mumbai died on Sunday evening during treatment at a civic hospital, police said.

The deceased man, who did not possess any documents on his person, was found lurking suspiciously in sector 1 of Sanpada, and his nationality is yet to be ascertained, an official said.

Police suspect that he was drunk and fell while jumping over a gate, an incident captured on CCTV cameras, he said.

He was found with serious injuries and was initially rushed to the civic hospital in Vashi and later shifted to a civic-run hospital in Mumbai, where he succumbed to his injuries, the official said.

Police ruled out foul play, citing preliminary investigation. PTI DC ARU NSK