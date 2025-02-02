Injured Jalna boy cooked up 'firing during robbery bid' story to hide revolver testing act

Jalna, Feb 2 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy who claimed he was shot at and injured by three unidentified men at a toll plaza in Maharashtra's Jalna district on January 31 was allegedly lying to cover up his act of testing a country-made revolver, a police official said on Sunday.

A probe began after the teen was rushed to a hospital in neighbouring Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with a bullet wound on his chest, the Chandanjhira police station official said.

"At the time, he told us he was shot at by three motorcycle-borne persons while returning home. He claimed the accused snatched Rs 95,000 from him. However, we found inconsistencies in his statement. Our probe found he and a 19-year-old man had illegally bought a country-made revolver and were testing it in Chandanjhira," the official said.

The teen boy sustained a bullet wound after the revolver accidentally discharged while he was trying to switch on his mobile phone torch to dispel the darkness in the area, the official informed.

"The bullet went through the phone and hit his chest. He and his friend then concocted the robbery story to hide their crime and mislead the police. His 19-year-old friend has been arrested. Further probe into the case is underway," said Inspector Sushil Chavan. PTI COR BNM