Injured leopard being treated in Etawah Lion Safari dies

Etawah (UP), Feb 27 (PTI) A two-year-old male leopard died in Etawah Lion Safari here, an official said on Tuesday.

The leopard died on Monday night, a little over a month after it was rescued from the buffer zone and brought to the lion safari on January 18, said Vinay Kumar Singh, Deputy Director, Etawah Lion Safari.

Singh said the leopard had an injured tail and was being treated by doctors. He said the leopard had stopped eating for the past two days and its condition was critical. The leopard's body will be sent to Bareilly for post-mortem. PTI COR ABN ABN SKY SKY