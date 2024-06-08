Injured leopard caught in plantation-dominated Nilgiris district

Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu), Jun 8 (PTI) An injured leopard, spotted close to the coffee and tea plantations dominated areas near Gudalur in Nilgiris district, was caught by the forest department on Saturday, an official said.

The animal, which was injured in the leg, has been moving around near the Devar Oasis area in Anju Coonoor coffee and tea plantation-dominated areas near Gudalur for the last four days.

Upon getting apprehensive, the villagers informed the forest department of its presence and immediately the department placed cages at two locations to trap it, the official said.

Surveillance cameras were installed at various locations in Devar Estate and Devar Oasis to track the animal.

It was caught in the cage placed in the Devar Oasis. The leopard would be taken to the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve hospital for treatment and later released into the forest, he said.

Villagers living near the estate areas were much relieved as the leopard which was said to be aggressive was finally caught.

A medical team led by Mudumalai veterinarian Rajesh and trained forest staff had monitored the leopard's movement for four days before it was trapped today.

"The leopard is very aggressive. We have taken adequate precautions to ensure the leopard was not harmed while shifting it to the hospital," the official said. PTI COR JSP ROH