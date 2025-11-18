Injured leopard dies in UP's Pilibhit before forest team arrives

Pilibhit (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) An injured leopard died on Tuesday morning in the Barkheda area before forest officials could reach the spot, officials here said.

Divisional Forest Officer (Social Forestry) Bharat Kumar said that the leopard, which had strayed close to a human settlement, was found dead when the forest team arrived.

Kumar said the exact cause of death would be determined after the post-mortem report is received.

"Prima facie, injury marks have been found on the carcass, suggesting a possible territorial fight," he added.

The body has been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Izatnagar, Bareilly, for examination.

According to Barkheda police, villagers reported spotting the injured leopard near a pond close to Pipra Khas village. Police arrived at the spot, dispersed the crowd, and informed the Forest Department.

Police sources said the leopard died due to a lack of timely medical attention, as the forest team arrived nearly three hours after being alerted.

Villagers told police they had informed forest officials immediately after noticing the injured animal early on Tuesday morning. PTI COR ABN HIG