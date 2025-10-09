Injured oriental dwarf kingfisher rescued in Thane district

Thane, Oct 9 (PTI) An oriental dwarf kingfisher bird was rescued after coming in contact with a ceiling fan at a restaurant and suffered injuries, an official of an NGO has said.

The migratory bird, known for its striking plumage, was found at the food joint near Gopi Mall in Dombivali on Wednesday.

After being alerted, rescuers from the Plant and Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) reached the spot and administered first aid, said Nilesh Bhanage, who heads the organisation.

The bird, locally known as ‘tiboti khandya’, was handed over to the Kalyan Forest Department for further treatment and rehabilitation, he said.

The oriental dwarf kingfisher typically migrates from countries like Bhutan and Sri Lanka to coastal Maharashtra at the onset of the monsoon. The species is known to remain in the region for two to three months before beginning its return journey by August.

"This year, because of the extended monsoon, the birds appear to have delayed their migration, and this one was likely on its return journey," Bhanage said.