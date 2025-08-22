Injured police constable rescued by Army in Arunachal

Itanagar, Aug 22 (PTI) Troops of the Indian Army's Gajraj Corps rescued an injured police constable from the remote RR Hill region in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district, a defence official said on Friday.

Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said as soon as the army received information, an operation was launched in the late hours of August 20-21.

Braving dense forests and challenging terrain at night, the Army team reached the location, administered essential first aid and medical care, and evacuated the injured to a hospital in Assam's Tezpur for advanced treatment.

"This prompt and coordinated humanitarian effort not only saved a precious life but also highlighted the spirit of synergy between the army, police, and civil administration," the official said.

According to a police source, the injured constable has been identified as Sange Phuntso, working at the West Kameng Superintendent of Police (SP) office.

He, along with other officials, were carrying out geotagging work at the RR Hill Region when they lost their way and fell off a cliff and suffered a skull fracture, Bhalukpong police station officer in-charge Thumgon Tali said.

He said the constable is admitted to a hospital in Tezpur, Assam and is out of danger. PTI COR RG