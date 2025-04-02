Injured sub-adult tigress dies in Nagpur

Yavatmal/Nagpur, Apr 2 (PTI) An injured sub-adult tigress, which was tranquilised, died while being shifted to a wildlife rescue centre in Nagpur on Wednesday, forest department officials said.

According to the officials from the Yavatmal forest division, the tigress was found injured and was tranquilised at Savli under the Mukutban forest range.

However, the animal died while being shifted to Gorewada Wildlife Rescue Centre in Nagpur early in the morning, they said.

A senior official from Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park, Nagpur, said the sub-adult tigress was brought to them at around 5.30 am.

Post-mortem of the tigress has been completed and its details were awaited, he added.