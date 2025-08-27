Injured tiger 'Chhota Matka' rescued from Tadoba reserve

Nagpur, Aug 27 (PTI) Tiger T-126, popularly known as 'Chhota Matka', injured in a territorial fight with another big cat, was tranquillised and rescued on Wednesday from the Tadoba-Andhari Reserve in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, officials said.

The T-126 killed rival big cat T-158 on May 12-13 but sustained severe injuries, Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve's field director stated in a release. The injured tiger was tranquillised and rescued from compartment No. 51 of Khadsangi Range (buffer area) by a Rapid Response Team. He has been shifted to the Transit Treatment Centre (TTC), Chandrapur, for treatment.

As per the SOP of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and based on the recommendations of a technical committee, orders were issued on August 27 to capture T-126, considering the potential risk of human-wildlife conflict. PTI CLS NSK