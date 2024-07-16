Injured tiger cubs shifted to Bhopal from Sehore district in special train

Bhopal, Jul 16 (PTI) In a heart-warming gesture, a special single-coach AC train was deployed from Bhopal to rescue injured tiger cubs from the Midghat section near Budhni in Sehore district on Tuesday.

The train was operated by West Central Railway (WCR) to rescue three tiger cubs injured after being struck by a train in the forested area in Midghat, around 70 km from Bhopal, during the intervening nights of July 14-15, an official said.

The train was dispatched on the directions of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

One of the cubs, a nearly nine-month-old male, succumbed to his injuries near the railway track, while the two others remained stranded in a drain near the rail line, the official said.

Rescue efforts on Monday were hit when the mother of the cubs arrived at the spot, preventing anyone from approaching them, the official said.

The operation was halted due to darkness and resumed on Tuesday morning. A team of veterinarians and Satpuda Tiger Reserve officials successfully rescued the two female cubs.

The special train dispatched by the West Central Railway (WCR) transported the severely injured cubs to Rani Kamalapati railway station in Bhopal before being shifted to Van Vihar National Park for treatment.

The hind legs of both rescued cubs are currently non-functional due to the effects of tranquillising drugs. They are scheduled for further examination and treatment on Wednesday, once the effects of the medication diminish, the official said. PTI MAS NSK