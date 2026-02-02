Injured toe forces Tejashwi Yadav to attend Bihar Assembly in wheelchair

Patna, Feb 2 (PTI) RJD working president Tejashwi Yadav on Monday turned up at the Bihar Assembly in a wheelchair, stating that he was unable to walk properly because of an injured toe.

The 36-year-old leader of the opposition spoke to journalists after the governor's address to both Houses of the legislature on the inaugural day of the Budget session.

"The big toe of my left leg got stubbed recently. The toenail had to be surgically removed. It has become difficult to walk", said the heir apparent of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, by whom he was recently appointed to the top party post.

Yadav trained his guns at the Nitish Kumar administration, alleging that the speech of the governor was "prepared by the government, and therefore, painted a rosy picture, even though Bihar lags behind most other provinces in terms of development indices".

"The government is silent on why this has been the case, even though our chief minister has been in the chair for 20 years. Also, rapes, murders and other crimes keep taking place, and the government's claim of rule of law rings hollow," alleged the former deputy CM.

The RJD working president, whose party helms the INDIA bloc in Bihar, also criticised the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, which had presented the Union budget a day ago.

"Budgets seem to have been reduced to electoral stunts. Last year, we had elections in Bihar, so Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget in a Madhubani saree. This year, elections are due in Tamil Nadu, a state where the BJP is trying hard to make inroads, so the finance minister wore a Kanjeevaram," Yadav claimed.

Meanwhile, the young leader’s estranged siblings, who allege they were sidelined by their ambitious younger brother, also commented on his wheelchair ride to the Assembly.

Elder sister Rohini Acharya, who had a few months ago made damning allegations against Yadav and her close aides, came out with a post on X, in which she refrained from mentioning anybody by name.

"A bodily wound does cause pain, but the hurt caused to one's heart leads to immense distress", wrote Acharya in her cryptic post.

Based in Singapore, Acharya had been here during the Assembly polls held a few months ago and after the party was drubbed in the polls, she alleged that Yadav and his close aides had hurled abuses and flung a slipper at her in frustration, causing her to leave her parents' home.

Yadav's elder brother Tej Pratap, who was expelled from RJD several months ago and has since floated Janshakti Janata Dal, told PTI video, "Our elder sister must have felt deeply hurt to come out with such a social media post. I can understand it".

JD(U) national general secretary and state minister Ashok Choudhary made the remark, "I believe Tejashwi Yadav must have been playing cricket barefooted. He should indulge in his passion for the sport with shoes on".

Notably, before entering politics, Yadav had dabbled in cricket and was also picked up by an IPL team. PTI NAC MNB