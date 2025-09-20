Injured tusker tranquilised, treated, released in Thrissur forest

Thrissur (Kerala), Sep 20 (PTI) A 15-year-old tusker, recently found with a leg injury, was treated by forest officials after being tranquilised in this district here on Saturday.

The injured elephant was discovered on Friday in the Erumathadam area of the Vazhachal forest division under the Athirappally range, a press release said.

Veterinarians suspected that the injury may have occurred during a territorial fight with other elephants.

The Vazhachal divisional forest officer had formed a committee to monitor the elephant’s condition. A team of veterinarians and forest officials subsequently recommended tranquilising the animal for specialist treatment.

The tranquilising operation was carried out on Friday. After receiving treatment, the tusker was released back into the forest.

Officials said the elephant’s movements would continue to be closely monitored. PTI LGK SSK