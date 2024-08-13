Injured white-backed vulture with 'Dhaka' inscription found in Jharkhand

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Aug 13 (PTI) An injured vulture of an endangered species, with 'Dhaka' inscribed on a metallic ring fitted to one of its legs, was found in a dam in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said.

The white-backed vulture falls under Schedule 1 of endangered species, Bishnugarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer B N Prasad said.

A group of fishermen spotted the injured vulture in Konar Dam waters on Monday and informed forest and police officials, who accompanied by Intelligence Bureau sleuths, visited the spot, he said.

An inscription 'gpobox-2624, Dhaka, b67' and a tracking device were also found attached to the vulture, along with a note: "If found, please contact john.malot@rspb.org.uk..." The forest officials took the eagle for treatment and will keep it under observation for some time.

Police suspect that a Dhaka-based bird researcher named John Malot of UK-based organisation Royal Society for Protection of Birds released the vulture by fitting the tracker device, a solar radio collar, to track the movement of the bird that travelled from Dhaka to Jharkhand.

"Though no foul play is suspected, further investigation is underway," the officer said, denying any link with the unrest in Bangladesh. PTI COR BS ACD