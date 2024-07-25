Injustice to Delhi in budget allocation: Atishi

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Delhi Finance Minister Atishi on Thursday attacked the ruling BJP over budget allocation for the city, claiming the residents of the national capital gave their hard-earned money to central government in the form of income tax but have been treated unjustly.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said that in the 2022-23 fiscal, the people of Delhi paid Rs 2.12 lakh crore in income tax but the next financial year, the Centre gave it just Rs 1,168 crore, which is not even 0.4 per cent of the tax paid by the people of Delhi.

"The BJP said 'AAP leaders are lying and the Centre gave much more than the budget allocated for it'. But Delhi is suffering colonialism at the hands of BJP-led Centre that just paid Rs 7,534 crore despite getting over Rs 15.59 lakh crore in tax in last 10 years. Delhiites paid their hard earned money to Centre but got only 0.48 per cent in return. Is this not injustice?" she charged.

The allocation for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) in the Union budget 2024-25, presented in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday was Rs 1,168 crore, same as 2023-24.

The transfer to Delhi from the Union home ministry included Rs 1,168 crore under the revenue head and Rs 0.01 crore under the capital head, showed the budget document tabled in the Lok Sabha.

In the 2022-23 budget, Delhi was allocated Rs 960 crore. The amount was later increased to Rs 1,168.01 crore in 2023-24 and it remains the same for 2024-25. PTI VIT SLB SLB TIR TIR