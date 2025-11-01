Injustice will not be tolerated: UP CM Adityanath at 'Janta Darshan'

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held 'Janta Darshan' at the Gorakhnath temple here and asserted that injustice will not be tolerated under any circumstances, an official statement said.

The chief minister directed officials to ensure that every eligible person benefits from welfare schemes, to take strict action against land grabbers and criminals, and to deliver justice without discrimination, the statement said.

Due to adverse weather conditions, the 'Janta Darshan' was held in the auditorium of the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan at the Gorakhnath temple.

Adityanath listened to people's grievances and forwarded their applications to the concerned officials, instructing them to ensure swift and satisfactory resolutions.

He said the government stands firmly with every victim and will act promptly on all legitimate complaints, especially those related to crime.

Many people sought financial aid for the treatment of serious ailments. The chief minister assured them that no one's medical care would be hindered due to lack of funds.

Adityanath directed officials to expedite the preparation of treatment cost estimates, assuring that once these are received, the government will immediately release the necessary funds, the statement said. PTI NAV APL DIV DIV