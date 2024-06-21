Ink thrown at Odisha Cong chief Sarat Pattnayak at party headquarters in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Jun 21 (PTI) Two unidentified persons allegedly threw ink at Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Sarat Pattnayak at the party's headquarters here. The incident took place around 11.30 am when the two masked accused entered the Pattnayak's chamber in the Congress Bhavan here and splashed blue ink on his clothes, a senior party leader said.

“I am not frightened by the incident. Those who are jealous of the gradual growth of Congress in the state are behind the incident,” Pattnayak told reporters.

The Congress leader later participated in a programme at the Master Canteen Square here to protest against the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024 exams and corruption. PTI AAM BDC