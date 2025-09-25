INLD chief Abhay Chautala lashes out at JJP, BJP, takes dig at Hoodas

Rohtak (Hry), Sep 25 (PTI) Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Abhay Singh Chautala lashed out at the JJP on Thursday, saying those who used to chant Chaudhary Devi Lal's name betrayed the public the day they helped the BJP form a government in Haryana.

Addressing the INLD's "Samman rally" here on the occasion of the 112th birth anniversary of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, Abhay Chautala also lashed out at Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his MP son, Deepender Hooda.

Taking on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the INLD chief said people are not happy with the saffron party's government in the state, which has failed on various fronts.

He also claimed that law and order has deteriorated in Haryana under the BJP's rule.

The rally was also addressed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Congress leader Sampat Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Chaudhary, former MP and the founder of Telangana Jagruthi, K Kavitha, INLD's Haryana unit chief Rampal Majra, INLD leaders Aditya Devi Lal, Karn Chautala and Arjun Chautala.

Badal appealed to people to bring regional parties back to power as he said these parties alone are capable of looking after the interests of farmers and the poor.

Lashing out at the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which is led by his elder brother Ajay Singh Chautala, Abhay Chautala said in 2019, the voters of Haryana gave a mandate against the then BJP government and the saffron outfit managed to win only 40 of the 90 Assembly seats in the state.

Taking a swipe at the JJP, he said those who used to chant Devi Lal's name and claim that they will teach a lesson to the BJP "betrayed the public and helped the saffron party form the government in 2019".

The BJP formed its government in Haryana with the JJP's support after the 2019 polls. The two parties parted ways shortly before last year's Lok Sabha election. In October 2024, the BJP came to power in Haryana on its own for a third consecutive term.

Holding the rally at Rohtak, considered a stronghold of Bhupinder Singh Hooda's family, Abhay Chautala also lashed out at the Congress leader.

He alleged that the Congress is acting as the BJP's "B" team in Haryana.

The father-son duo of Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Deepender Hooda are responsible for the BJP's third consecutive government formation in the state, he said.

Just as the public wiped out the JJP in last year's Assembly polls, they will also teach the Congress a lesson in the future, Abhay Chautala said.

Badal alleged that national parties do not care about the welfare of farmers or the poor and "create divisions in the name of religions and caste".

Asserting that Abhay Chautala represents the true voice of farmers and the poor, the SAD chief said, "He is also the true heir to the legacy of Chaudhary Devi Lal." Sampat Singh, who switched over to the Congress from the INLD a few years ago, said it was Devi Lal who gave him the opportunity to become an MLA for the first time.

Without taking any names, the Congress leader said he received numerous phone calls asking him not to attend the Rohtak rally, but he was completely determined to participate. PTI SUN RC