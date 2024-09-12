INLD extends support to Haryana Lokhit Party candidate from Sirsa

Chandigarh, Sep 12 (PTI) The Indian National Lok Dal on Thursday announced its alliance with the Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) for the October 5 state assembly polls.
Under the arrangement, the INLD extended its support to HLP candidate from the Sirsa assembly constituency Gopal Kanda.
Kanda is a sitting MLA from Sirsa. He had earlier extended his support to the BJP government.
The BJP is contesting the upcoming assembly polls solo.
INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala said his party extended its support to the HLP's candidate Kanda and also announced the alliance with the HLP.
The INLD is contesting the assembly polls in alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
Under the arrangement, out of 90 assembly seats in Haryana, the BSP will contest 37 seats, leaving the rest for its senior partner in Haryana.
Polling for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and votes will be counted on October 8.
In the upcoming assembly polls, the ruling BJP is eyeing for a hat-trick in the assembly polls but faces a stiff challenge from a resurgent Congress, which is looking to cash in on the anti-incumbency factor. PTI SUN NB NB