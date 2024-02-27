INLD leader Abhay Chautala, Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala spar in Haryana assembly

Chandigarh, Feb 27 (PTI) Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala on Tuesday sparred with Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala in the state assembly after the latter took digs at him on certain issues.

Dushyant Chautala, a leader of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) is Abhay Chautala's nephew. JJP, which was formed in 2018 after a split in the INLD, is led by Dushyant's father and Abhay's elder brother Ajay Singh Chautala.

During the exchange of words, Abhay Chautala said in the assembly, "If any member can stand up and say that Abhay Singh ever gave shelter to any mafia, I will quit politics." The issue cropped up when Abhay Chautala, while taking part in debate on the state budget in the assembly, made a reference to a liquor category which will not be allowed for sale in plastic bottles in the state.

"Every day new mafias are born. Now, a new policy is going to take effect under which the sale of liquor will not be allowed in the state in non-glass bottles. This will only give birth to a new mafia," alleged Abhay Chautala, younger son of INLD president and former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala.

Abhay asked whether the move was to extend benefit to anyone and wondered how it would benefit the government.

Dushyant Chautala countered Abhay, saying the government has taken several initiatives to check pilferage as a result of which excise revenue has gone up.

The reference being given by him (Abhay) is that he may be having some connection with that mafia because he is expressing pain, alleged Dushyant.

"Dushyant has said people are giving shelter to mafias. He should take names," said Abhay.

Dushyant replied, "Those who used to give shelter are now saying who is giving shelter to mafia. This House knows very well who has been whose friend and who used to give shelter to mafia. I don't need to say. Congress and BJP members present here can speak on this".

Abhay took strong objection to this and said if any member can stand up and claim that Abhay Singh ever gave shelter to any mafia, he will quit politics.

Meanwhile, raising an objection, Dushyant told Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa, who was in the Chair at that time, as to how his party MLA Ram Kumar Gautam was permitted to speak on JJP's behalf during budget discussion when the party had not authorised his name to speak.

In Dushyant's absence, Gautam, an MLA from Narnaund, while taking part in the budget discussion, said, "I am the founder of the party. I had told Dushyant that the person whom I defeated (in 2019 assembly polls) is not an ordinary leader but he is BJP's senior leader Capt Abhimanyu." After Dushyant returned to the House, he raised strong objection before Gangwa.

"I want your ruling. Will you take action against the official who is responsible for this lapse? Otherwise, I will assume that for entertainment purposes any member can speak here," said Dushyant.

All rules and procedures should be followed, he further said.

Dushyant kept insisting, "I want your ruling. It is a serious issue. The Chair has to safeguard rules and procedures." PTI SUN KSS KSS