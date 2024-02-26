INLD leader's murder: Haryana home minister assures state assembly of CBI probe; 12 booked

Chandigarh, Feb 26 (PTI) Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Monday said the probe into the killing of INLD's state unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee will be handed over to the CBI even as 12 people including a former MLA were booked in connection with the murder.

Vij made the announcement in the Haryana Assembly while denying the opposition's charge that the law-and-order mechanism has collapsed in the state.

Rathee and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) worker Jai Kishan were killed when unidentified assailants sprayed their sports utility vehicle (SUV) with bullets at Bahadurgarh, near Delhi, on Sunday. The assailants who shot dead Rathee in his SUV told his nephew, who was driving the vehicle, that they were sparing his life so that he could inform his family, according to an FIR.

"If the House is only satisfied with a CBI probe, then I assure the members that we will hand over the case to the CBI," Vij said while speaking on an adjournment motion moved by the Congress over Haryana's law-and-order situation.

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta admitted the adjournment motion as the Congress demanded a high court judge-monitored CBI probe into Rathee's killing.

The attack, which came with less than two months to go for the Lok Sabha polls, drew sharp reactions from the opposition parties in the BJP-ruled state.

Twelve people, including former BJP MLA Naresh Kaushik, were booked on Monday in connection with the Rathee's killing, police said.

Vij told the Assembly that police are properly probing the incident, but when Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the case might involve various angles that can only be investigated by a central agency, the home minister said a CBI probe will be announced.

Congress leader Raghuvir Singh Kadian asked the speaker to allow a discussion on the adjournment motion moved by his party. The speaker admitted the adjournment motion after which the House discussed the issue.

Kadian described Rathee's killing as the state's "first political murder" and demanded a high court judge-monitored CBI probe into the incident. His demand was backed by Hooda.

Vij described Rathee's killing as a very sad incident.

"I immediately directed the officials concerned to take action. I spoke to the DGP, the Jhajjar SP and the head of the STF, and directed them to catch the culprits at the earliest," he said.

Those behind Rathee's killing will not be spared and exemplary punishment will be given to them, the home minister said.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar led the House in paying tributes to Rathee.

Kadian said Rathee was facing threats to his life and had sought a security cover for himself. "The question that arises is, why security was not provided to Rathee," he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also hit out at the Khattar government over the incident.

In the FIR registered on Monday, police named former MLA Naresh Kaushik, Karambir Rathee, Ramesh Rathee, Satish Rathee, Gaurav Rathee, Rahul and Kamal. The FIR also mentions five unnamed accused.

Meanwhile, in his police complaint, Rathee's nephew Rakesh said five unidentified killers, who were following them in a car, came out and fired indiscriminately near the Barahi railway crossing.

Complainant Rakesh told police that he was behind the wheel and Rathee was sitting next to him. On the rear seat, two persons, including the INLD worker killed in the incident, were sitting.

Rakesh said they were returning to Bahadurgarh on Sunday evening.

According to the FIR, Rakesh said he saw that a white coloured car was following their vehicle. When tried to speed up, he found the Barahi railway crossing shut and then stopped the vehicle.

Suddenly, five assailants came out of the car and shouted that teach them a lesson for enmity with Satish, Karambir Rathee, Ramesh Rathee and Naresh Kaushik and they fired indiscriminately at them, alleged Rakesh in his complaint.

One of the assailants came to driver's window and told Rakesh that he was sparing his (Rakesh's) life so he could inform his family that if they go to the court against Naresh Kaushik, Karambir Rathee, Ramesh Rathee, Satish Rathee, Gaurav Rathee, Rahul and Kamal then would kill the whole family, according to the FIR.

The case has been registered under various sections, including section 302 (murder), of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, a CCTV footage surfaced on social media purportedly showing movement of the assailants in a car before the INLD leader was targeted.

Jhajjar Superintendent of Police Arpit Jain said some suspects were being questioned in connection with this case.

Whosoever found to be involved, action will be taken as per law, he told reporters.

He said multiple teams of police were working on cracking the murder case.

Senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala has accused the BJP-JJP government of failing to provide security to Rathee, despite there being a threat to his life. He also demanded a probe by the CBI into the incident.