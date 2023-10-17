Inmate caught with 19 gm 'sulfa' upon return to Bhondsi Jail in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 17 (PTI) An inmate of Bhondsi jail was caught carrying 19 grams of 'sulfa' when he returned to jail after undergoing treatment at the civil hospital, a prison official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Krishan Kumar, who is serving a sentence for snatching, was sent to civil hospital in Gurugram for medical checkup with a complaint of ill health on Monday, Deputy Jail Superintendent Charan Singh, said.

"When he was brought back after treatment in the evening, 19 grams of Sulfa was recovered from his possession during checking at the jail gate.

"During interrogation he revealed that when he was in hospital, a friend who had come to meet him had given the narcotic," Singh said in his complaint.

Kumar, a resident of Narnaul, was booked under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and Prisoners Act on Monday, said police.

A senior police officer said the inmate will be taken on a production warrant for questioning soon. PTI COR VN VN