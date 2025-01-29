Inmate dies in Kaushambi jail after complaining of stomach ache

Kaushambi (UP), Dec 29 (PTI) An inmate lodged in Kaushambi district jail died on Monday after his health suddenly deteriorated, a jail official said.

District Jail Superintendent Ajitesh Kumar said that an undertrial prisoner, Vire (35), a resident of Audhan village under Pipri police station in Kaushambi district, was lodged in Kaushambi District Jail on June 11, in connection with an attempt to murder case registered in 2021.

The inmate complained of stomach pain on Monday morning and was treated at the district jail. Even after treatment, he did not get any relief and his condition suddenly worsened, he said.

He was sent to the district hospital for treatment but died on the way to the hospital, the jail superintendent said, adding that the inmate's family and the police have been informed.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR NAV NB NB