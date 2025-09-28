Inmate escapes from Ambala jail

Ambala, Sep 28 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner escaped from the Ambala Central Jail and a hunt had been launched to trace him, police said on Sunday.

Jail Deputy Superintendent Rajiv Kumar filed a complaint with the Baldev Nagar police station here after the prisoner escaped on Saturday.

The prisoner has been identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Kishanganj, Bihar. Kumar was lodged in Ambala jail for crimes, including under the POCSO Act.

Kumar was booked in Panchkula on March 17, 2024, and was later arrested and sent to Ambala jail in judicial custody.

According to police, the process of closing a factory operating for inmates in the jail premises was underway at around 4 pm on Saturday. When the inmates were counted, Kumar was found missing.

Immediately, the jail administration was alerted and all gates were closed and a search operation was launched.

Later, CCTV footage of the jail revealed that Kumar scaled the small wall of factory inside the jail and then climbed an 18-foot-high electric pole. He then grabbed a power cable, crossed the main wall, and jumped into a field outside the jail.

The Central Jail Deputy Superintendent stated in his complaint that since Saturday morning, there had been frequent power outages in the jail premises and Kumar took advantage of this situation.

Police have registered a case against the accused under various sections and initiated an investigation. PTI COR SUN DV DV