Inmate killed, three injured in a clash between prisoners in Punjab

Kapurthala, Jul 13 (PTI) An inmate was killed and three others were injured in a clash between two groups in the Modern jail here on Thursday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Simranjit Singh, they said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rajpal Singh Sandhu, said Singh succumbed to injuries in a hospital in Amritsar while three injured have been admitted to a local civil hospital and stated to be out of danger.

The two groups clash over some old enmity, Sandhu said, adding that police are investigating the case.

Meanwhile, the injured inmates told media persons in the local civil hospital that they were asleep in their barracks in the morning when some inmates attacked them with iron rods and sharp-edged weapons.