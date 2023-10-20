Inmate tries to commit suicide in Gurugram jail

Gurugram, Oct 19 (PTI) An inmate in Bhondsi jail here attempted to commit suicide by handing himself in his barrack using an electricity wire, police said on Thursday.

Anil Prajapati’s suicide attempt failed after the electric wire that he used broke and he fell on the ground and the jail officials rushed him to a hospital, they said.

Bhondsi jail Deputy Superintendent Charan Singh, in his complaint, said around 4 am on Wednesday Prajapati made a noose from an electric wire on the grill of the bathroom and tried to hang himself.

Anil told police that he had married a woman against the wishes of her parents and her family was unhappy with it and they filed a false case against him and he was sent to jail. So he decided to hang himself, he said.

Prajapati’s condition is stable and the case is being investigated, a senior police officer said. PTI COR AS NB