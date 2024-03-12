Inmates of Thane Central Jail to get benefit of Centre's Ayushman Bharat and eShram schemes

Thane, Mar 12 (PTI) The authorities of Thane Central Jail in Maharashtra have extended the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat health scheme to the inmates, offering insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh to them starting from Tuesday, officials said.

Advertisment

The inmates will also be provided with eShram cards enhancing their access to various services.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner and former ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Javed, was present on the occasion along with Additional Director General of Police (prisons and correctional services) Amitabh Gupta and others.

Javed inaugurated several amenities aimed at enhancing the quality of life for the inmates. They included television sets in cells and large halls, as well as the free laundry facilities, wherein prisoners only needed to pay for washing powder.

Advertisment

Smart card call facilities and a video conference room were inaugurated to facilitate communication with families and for court hearings.

Addressing the gathering, Javed emphasized the significance of prison reformation in aiding the rehabilitation of inmates.

Gupta stressed the need to replicate the facilities provided in American prisons, such as washing machines, to address the needs of inmates.

Gupta also assured to improve the food quality and digitalise canteen facilities within the prison. PTI COR NP