Inmates receiving 40 pc of profits from prison-made goods as wages: Himachal Guv

Shimla, Nov 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday said 40 per cent of the profits earned from the inmate-made products under the 'Har Haath Ko Kaam' initiative are being given to them as wages.

The products are sold by the prison department through the HimKaara store.

Addressing the inmates at the Model Central Correctional Home in the Shimla district, the governor said that inmates are being trained in various tasks so that when they leave the prison, they could become self-reliant, be able to care for their families, and provide employment to others by launching start-ups.

He said, "The biggest criminals in society are the drug addicts, as those who take drugs punish themselves and others for life. Accepting drugs into one's life and serving them to others is also a crime." Commending the cultural performances by the staff members and inmates at the correctional home, he expressed joy that a staff member had received a silver medal for singing at the national level.

He noted that the inmates "beautifully" recited a chapter from the Bhagwad Geeta, adding that the jail superintendent deserved congratulations for this endeavour.

Shukla also honoured the representatives from various government and non-government organisations working for the betterment of correctional facilities and inmates.

The governor then visited an exhibition of the products prepared by the prisoners. He offered prayers at the temple built in the reformatory, paid floral tribute at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, and also planted a sapling, according to officials.

Additional Director General (Prisons) Abhishek Trivedi said an exhibition of the products prepared by the prisoners was organised recently at the Gaiety Theatre, Shimla, which yielded an income of Rs 3 lakh. PTI BPL APL PRK